UAE Orders Restaurants to Provide Shade and Water to Delivery Riders

Restaurants in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are taking extra measures to support delivery riders during the sweltering summer, with temperatures reaching up to 50°C. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported these high temperatures.

To ensure the safety and well-being of delivery riders, restaurants have taken several steps such as resting benches at handover locations and offering free water to keep them hydrated.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has ordered all restaurants providing delivery service in Dubai to create shaded rest areas for their riders throughout the summer.

The instruction is effective from 15 June to 16 September and applies not only to restaurants but also to shopping malls and cloud kitchens.

The DET underlined the benefits of rest areas, stating that they contribute to better work quality by allowing riders to take breaks between deliveries, resulting in improved focus and fewer mistakes.

According to the guidelines of the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair-Trade Law, the designated rest areas must meet specific requirements. These include providing basic facilities such as chairs and tables for comfortable breaks, protecting riders from the intense heat of Dubai’s summers, and ensuring easy access to drinking water and restroom facilities.

