Sarfaraz Ahmed Lauds Net Bowlers For Their Efforts in Scorching Heat

Former Pakistan team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed appreciated the net bowlers who selflessly participated in the national training camp, braving the scorching heat.

After the training session, Sarfaraz took a moment to pose for a picture with the young cricketers and later commended their contribution to the preparation of the national team.

Sarfaraz conveyed his appreciation on behalf of the entire team, acknowledging the dedication of the net bowlers who arrived early in the morning.

Responding to a question regarding the importance of training, Sarfaraz said that it would greatly benefit the team during their upcoming series in Sri Lanka. Having recently showcased his prowess by scoring a century in the last Test against New Zealand, Sarfaraz is expected to feature in the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

Yesterday, Babar Azam said that the Champions Trophy-winning captain played outstanding cricket in the last series and would be the first choice for the playing XI. However, the all-format captain added that he would assess the conditions in Sri Lanka and make the decision after consulting the team management.

“We will make a final decision after reaching there and looking at the combination. We will select the best possible team,” Babar Azam said.