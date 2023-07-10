Islamabad’s Land Mafia is Selling State-Owned Land Using Stamp Papers

According to a report by an intelligence agency, land-grabbing mafias, in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), District Administration, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and other relevant offices, have illegally sold off land acquired for villages in the suburbs of Islamabad using regular stamp papers, a national daily has claimed.

Several years ago, the CDA acquired land in Noorpur Shahan, Malpur, Lakhwal, Jaba Teli, and other villages near Islamabad.

However, the local population still resides there, occupying land worth millions of rupees with the assistance of CDA employees.

Exploiting this situation, the land occupants are now selling their land using ordinary stamp papers. Government institutions such as the CDA, FIA, and WAPDA are allegedly facilitating this illicit activity.

Law enforcement agencies, unfortunately, appear to be inactive and unable to fulfill their responsibility of stopping such unlawful acts.

Another concerning aspect is why the CDA has not initiated a project on the acquired land despite its acquisition many years ago. Moreover, the relevant authorities within the CDA are enabling the land mafia to take over the land.