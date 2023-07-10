FBR Sets July 15 Deadline for Declaration of Assets by Revenue Officers

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a deadline of July 15, 2023, to all the officers of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) and Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) to submit their Declaration of Assets and Liabilities for the year ending on June 30, 2023, latest by July 15, 2023.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations here on Monday, refer to the Establishment Division’s Office Memorandum and to say that under Rule 12 of the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and administrative instructions issued by the Establishment Division from time to time, the Declaration of Assets and Liabilities for the year ending 30.06.2023 are required to be submitted by all the officers/officials of the FBR by July 15, 2023 on the prescribed Proforma available here.

All the officers of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), Pakistan Customs Services (PCS), and all concerned serving under your administrative control may be advised to submit their Declaration of Assets and Liabilities for the year ending on 30.06.2023 latest by July 15, 2023.

A certificate to this effect may also provide to the Board by July 25, 2023, positively, FBR said.

It may also be brought to the notice of all concerned that non-compliance with the above instruction tantamounts to “Misconduct”, a term of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rule, 1964, and therefore cognizable under Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rule, 1973, FBR added.