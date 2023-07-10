FBR Reinstates Two Customs Officers With Salary Cut As Punishment

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reinstated two Customs Inspectors from the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Faisalabad, who were found guilty of “Misconduct” under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

The FBR has reinstated these two Inspectors because the charges of corruption against them were not confirmed, but the charges of misconduct were verified.

The FBR’s notification revealed that whereas disciplinary proceedings under Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020 were initiated against M/s Mansoor Alam and Farhan Frank, Inspector Customs (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Faisalabad vide FBR’s Orders of Inquiry dated 28.10.2022.

Mehreen Nasim, the then Additional Collector (now Collector), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore was appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct an inquiry on acts of omission and commission committed by the accused Inspectors constituting “Misconduct & Corruption”.

According to the Inquiry Report submitted by the Inquiry Officer, the charge of “Misconduct” was established against the accused Inspectors, whereas, the charge of “Corruption” was not established.

On the basis of the findings/report of the Inquiry Officer, Show Cause Notices dated 09.05.2023 were served upon the above-named accused Inspectors. A personal hearing was also granted to both the accused on 23.06.2023 by the Member (Admn/HR)/ Authority.

After having gone through the relevant record including the Inquiry Report, findings/recommendations of the Inquiry Officer, replies of the accused to the Show Cause Notices, and verbal submissions made by the accused during the personal hearing, the Authority i.e. Member (Admn/HR), FBR agreed with the findings/recommendations of the Inquiry Officer that M/s Mansoor Alam and Farhan Frank, Inspectors (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Faisalabad are guilty of “Misconduct”.

According to the tax regulator, they are guilty within the meaning of Rule 3 (b) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, and FBR has, therefore, imposed a minor penalty of “Reduction to two lower stages in the pay scale for a period of two years without cumulative effect” under Rule 4(2)(c) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 upon the accused namely, M/s Mansoor Alam and Farhan Frank, Inspector Customs (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Faisalabad.

The officers are hereby reinstated into Government service and the period of suspension may be treated as leave kind due. 4. The accused Inspectors shall have the right of Appeal as admissible under the Civil Servants (Appeals) Rules, 1977, FBR notification added.