Google’s New Tool Will Let You Verify Fake Images Online

Although the internet provides tons of facilities to everyone onboard, it also has several dark sides to it. Misinformation is quite common now with the rise of AI and the popularity of Adobe Photoshop, giving birth to edited and fake images.

Search engine giant Google now has an answer to this issue as well.

During the Global Fact 10 conference, Google introduced a new feature that enables users to upload images and determine if they have been previously analyzed by fact-checkers. This feature is particularly useful in combating misleading content, as it allows users to identify if an image has been manipulated.

Avneesh Sud, Software Engineer at Google Research said:

At Google, we support this effort by developing tools and resources to aid people in assessing information online. We’re dedicated to helping people identify misinformation online and supporting fact-checking and those who do it for the long term.

What makes this new feature even more fascinating is that Google is not only providing users with information about the authenticity of an image but also offering additional contextual details and timelines relevant to the image to assist fact-checkers. This feature enhances users’ understanding of the image and its associated topics, enabling them to gain deeper insights.

However, as of now, the new Fact Check Explorer is still in the beta phase, and Google is working to make it available to users in diverse industries. Google is also providing support to more than 35 fact-checking organizations spanning 45 countries through the Global Fact Check Fund.

The ultimate goal is straightforward: to combat misinformation effectively. With these collective efforts, we hope to see a decline in misinformation sometime in the future.