Non-Muslim Expats in Dubai Can Now Easily Apply Their Own Laws in Inheritance Matters

Dubai Courts has set up a special department for non-Muslim expats in the emirates to handle inheritance matters.

The new department allows non-Muslims to create and enforce their own wills based on their own laws. It provides clear rules and regulations to ensure that non-Muslims’ wishes regarding inheritance are correctly followed.

It also offers a dedicated platform for non-Muslims to prepare and manage their wills through Dubai Courts officially.

Judge Mohammed Jassim Al-Shamsi, who heads The Special Court of Inheritance in Dubai, mentioned that this decision is in line with the guidance of the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The main goal of this department is to simplify the process for individuals. Under Law No. 15 of 2017, issued by Sheikh Mohammed, all non-Muslim wills and inheritance matters in Dubai, including the Dubai International Financial Centre, are governed.

The law empowers non-Muslims to create their wills within a transparent legal framework and improves the procedures for settling wills and inheritance matters.

The law also encourages non-Muslims to register their wills and manage their assets in Dubai, addressing legal concerns related to inheritance cases and finding suitable solutions.