Emirates Launches New Instant Flights for Short Trips in GCC

Emirates has introduced a new on-demand regional charter service for short trips in the GCC. The service will operate from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and use Emirates’ Phenom 100 twin-engine aircraft.

The above-mentioned planes can quickly reach various destinations within the Emirates network, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE (subject to operational conditions).

ALSO READ Male Relative Slaughters Minor Girl for Resisting Sexual Abuse

The private aircraft can accommodate up to four passengers, offering a comfortable and private travel experience. Passengers will also receive a hamper with refreshments during the trip.

Baggage allowances include one medium-sized checked bag weighing up to 15 kilograms and a carry-on bag.

Passengers departing from Dubai can enjoy Emirates Chauffeur Drive Services, which offer a chauffeur-driven transfer to DWC airport.

ALSO READ Dubai Municipality Gives 3,000+ Properties to Citizens

Upon arrival, a dedicated representative will assist passengers throughout the airport journey, reducing wait times before the flight.

Upon reaching their destination, travelers will receive on-ground escorted arrival services and VIP clearance at customs and immigration. These services will be facilitated by private terminal partners, allowing access to exclusive lounges.