Dubai Municipality Gives 3,000+ Properties to Citizens

Dubai Municipality has distributed 3,200 residential plots to nationals in Dubai as part of the citizens’ housing program.

The initiative aims to provide a good life to citizens and improve their social and family stability. It is in line with the directions of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The distribution of residential plots was planned by the Dubai Supreme Committee of Development and Welfare of Citizens. The goal was to meet the housing needs of Dubai citizens and support the objectives of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040.

The plan focuses on sustainable urban development, improving quality of life, and making Dubai more competitive globally. It also aims to create vibrant communities and increase green spaces.

The residential plots provided to citizens are located in areas with essential services and facilities. These areas will also have gardens, green spaces, and recreational areas built to high international standards.

In its first year, the Dubai Supreme Committee of Development and Welfare of Citizens allocated 11,500 residential plots to citizens. It also approved housing loans for about 7,000 beneficiaries, with a total value of 7 billion dirhams.

To further support citizens’ housing, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved a historic housing budget of AED 65 billion for the next twenty years.

He also introduced measures to facilitate the citizens’ housing program, including increasing the housing loan value to one million dirhams without interest for eligible Dubai citizens.