Indian Foreign Ministry Official Arrested for Sharing State Secrets With Pakistani Spy ‘Anjali’

Another Indian government employee has been arrested by Ghaziabad Police in a honey-trap incident shortly after the arrest of DRDO Scientist, Pradeep Kurulekar, in an espionage case.

The individual in question is Naveen Pal, an official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He has been taken into custody on charges of passing confidential documents to Pakistan.

According to a report from the Free Press Journal, an Indian newspaper, Naveen Pal had been sharing state secrets via WhatsApp with a female ISI agent named ‘Anjali.’

The state secrets included documents related to the G-20 summit. The police investigation revealed multiple financial transactions in his bank account, raising further suspicions.

Indian authorities are now working to collect additional evidence and determine the full extent of Naveen Pal’s involvement in the alleged espionage case.

Various security and investigative agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, are currently interrogating him to obtain more information.

The case against Naveen was filed by Sub-Inspector (SI), Prahlad Singh, from Crossing Republic Police Station.

Naveen was caught near the Shani temple on Monday afternoon. He is a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in India’s MEA, residing in the Bhim Nagar area of the Crossing Republic.

During the investigation, the police discovered an Apple iPhone in Naveen’s possession. Upon examining the phone’s photo backup, they found classified documents related to the MEA and the G-20 summit, all labeled as ‘secret.’

They also came across screenshots of some documents that Naveen had shared via WhatsApp with a contact saved as ‘Anjali Calcutta.’ According to reports, Naveen befriended Anjali on social media.

Suspicious financial transactions were detected in Naveen’s bank account, indicating that he may have received monetary compensation in exchange for sharing state secrets.

Investigators suspect that the woman Anjali may not be from Kolkata, as claimed, but could have connections to Pakistan.