PSX Becomes Best Stock Market in the World After Breaching 45,000 for the First Time in 52 Weeks

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trading session as KSE-100 registered a 52-week high index of 45,160 on Tuesday courtesy of the disbursal of $2 billion cash by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the State Bank of Pakistan.

Monday’s upgrade of Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-‘ by Fitch Ratings was another driver for today’s jump.

The fresh record stands in tandem with the same level previously seen on 28 April 2022. Today’s surge makes it the best-performing market in the world this month.

Pakistan's stock market breaches its 52-week high 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Its the best performing market in the world this month 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/LUkD5USaHy — Faseeh Mangi (@FaseehMangi) July 11, 2023

Economic analyst A H H Soomro told ProPakistani,

The index is now getting clarity over whatever it wished for; IMF package until new govt, painful fiscal and monetary measures, external financing from bilateral and multilateral resources, and material improvement in credit risk compared to the new default scenario. The initial stability in Rupee and outlook is leading to rerating of the index. KSE-100 still should move towards 4.5-5X P/E after which the path will be determined by much-needed structural reforms.

After opening trade at 44,691.46 points, the market showcased bullish sentiments, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining as much as 574 points or ~1.5 percent after rising to a high of 45,160 points after 1 PM.

During intraday trading, the market soared, adding nearly 510 points to the benchmark KSE-100 index. The index rose 556 points to 45,140 points at 12:50 PM, up from the previous close of 44,585 points.

At 13:45, the market was at the 45,062 level, up by 478 points. Commercial banks (102.5 points), cement (102 points), and Oil & Gas Exploration (57.35 points) were the top contributors.

It is expected that imminent inflows as a result of approval from the IMF Executive Board in tomorrow’s agenda meeting should push the PSX even further.

The shared confidence among market players and investors is widely expected to support the exchange rate as well.

This is an intraday market update.