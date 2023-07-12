Balochistan to Hire Doctors for Prisons

The government of Balochistan made an important announcement for the employment of doctors on a contractual basis in prisons. This is because 10 out of the 11 jails in the province are currently lacking doctors and medical facilities.

According to a reliable source within the department, only the District Jail in Quetta currently has the necessary medical staff and medications. However, the situation in other jails, such as Gadani, is far from ideal.

Previous attempts to appoint doctors there proved futile, leading to paramedical staff stepping in as makeshift doctors. This inadequate arrangement poses a potential risk to the health of prisoners.

During a recent inspection of Mach Central Jail, Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan of the Balochistan High Court was informed by jail authorities that medical facilities were nonexistent for prisoners. Chief Justice Afghan took immediate action and ordered the appointment of male and female doctors in all jails.

The lack of medical facilities in Balochistan’s jails has been an ongoing issue. Officials have revealed that prisoners requiring medical attention often have to be transported to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has placed great emphasis on creating employment opportunities for the youth of Balochistan. This commitment was expressed during a meeting with provincial secretaries, where CM Bizenjo emphasized that the government’s top priority is to offer jobs based on merit.

He urged the secretaries to diligently implement government policies, highlighting that while policy creation falls under the government’s jurisdiction, it is the responsibility of the relevant secretaries to ensure effective implementation.

The meeting also evaluated various development projects, with secretaries from different departments reporting on the progress of their respective endeavors.