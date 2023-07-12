Pakistan Railways to Resume Mohenjo-Daro Express

Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to reintroduce the Mohenjo-Daro Express on July 20th. The train will run from Kotri to Rohri, passing through Dadu and Habibkot with eight carriages.

The train was halted because the tracks were inundated in flood water, coupled with the problems faced by passengers, personnel, and railways across the country as a result of excessive rainfall.

The only class available on the Mohenjo-Daro Express is economy. The train from Kotri to Rohri has been labeled 213 up, and the train from Rohri to Kotri has been labeled 214 down.

Worsening Financial State

The financial troubles of PR have worsened after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved only Rs. 2.5 billion in funds despite a request fund of Rs. 10 billion.

According to sources cited by ProPakistani, PR’s payables under various headings have surpassed Rs. 20 billion.

The department had requested that the ECC initially approve Rs. 10 billion. However, the request was denied, and Rs. 2.5 billion was approved to cover the shortfall so that operations could continue uninterrupted.