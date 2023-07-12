Flydubai Forgets Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims’ Luggage at Dubai Airport

A group of pilgrims returned from their Hajj journey on a Flydubai flight only to discover that their luggage was mistakenly left behind at Dubai International Airport (DXB), as reported by ARY News.

The flight, originating from Madinah, was en route to Karachi with a stopover in Dubai. However, upon reaching Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, passengers were left waiting for their luggage, which never arrived.

This sparked a wave of frustration among the pilgrims who had to bear hours of uncertainty and inconvenience.

The passengers voiced their displeasure, criticizing the airline for what they described as poor management and a lack of responsibility.

Reportedly, Flydubai officials responded by assuring that the passengers’ luggage will be dispatched through an alternative flight.

Saudi Arabia Starts New Umrah Season

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially commenced the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of countries under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including Saudi Arabia itself, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The announcement allows GCC citizens and residents to apply for an Umrah permit through the ‘Nusuk’ or ‘Tawakkalna’ apps following the successful completion of this year’s Hajj season.

Moreover, the ministry has also stated that pilgrims outside the GCC area can perform Umrah after the beginning of the new Islamic year. The new Islamic year is expected to start on Tuesday or Wednesday.