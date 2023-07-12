Lahore Had The Highest Number of Crimes Against Women and Children

Punjab witnessed over 10,000 cases of violence against women in the first three months of 2023. Among the districts, Lahore had the highest concentration of cases.

An average of two women were kidnapped every hour, resulting in a total of 5,551 reported cases during this period. These troubling statistics were disclosed in a report by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO).

The report shed light on the distressing reality of violence against children in Punjab as well. From January to April 2023, there were 1,768 incidents of violence targeting children. On average, seven children fell victim to sexual abuse daily. Punjab Police recorded a significant number of First Information Reports (FIRs) related to violence against women and children, raising serious concerns.

From January 1st to April 30th, 2023, 10,365 cases of violence against women and 1,768 cases of violence against children were officially reported to the police. However, SSDO believes these figures underestimate the true extent of the issue due to underreporting caused by societal stigmas and a lack of trust in law enforcement.

Delving into the specifics of the crimes committed, the report revealed that during those four months, 5,551 women were reported as kidnapped in Punjab. Among the districts, Lahore witnessed the highest number of such cases, with 1,427 incidents.

Physical assault ranked as the next most prevalent crime, with Lahore being the primary hotspot, experiencing 504 incidents. Additionally, there were 1,111 reported cases of rape and 613 cases of human trafficking, with Lahore again recording the highest number of instances for both crimes.

Disturbingly, violence against women also permeated private spaces. 219 cases of domestic violence were documented, with Gujranwala emerging as the district with the highest number of incidents. The report also noted 53 cases of honor killings.

Regarding violence against children, sexual violence stood out as the most prevalent form, with 858 reported cases. Faisalabad and Lahore were identified as the hotspot districts for these cases. Furthermore, within this short period, 613 children were reported as kidnapped, with Lahore alone accounting for one-third of these cases.

Beyond sexual violence, other crimes against children included human trafficking (221 cases), murder (48 cases), child labor (24 cases), and child marriage (4 cases). Notably, Chiniot accounted for nearly one-fifth of the human trafficking cases reported.