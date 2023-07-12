Government College University Opens Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum underwent renovation on Tuesday and was officially inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, former Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Prof. Asghar Zaidi, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Government College (GC) University.

During his visit to the university, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman delivered a captivating speech, highlighting the role of science in propelling development and prosperity. He emphasized the crucial need to invest in education, science, and technology to drive Pakistan’s progress forward.

ALSO READ UN Approves Pakistan’s Resolution Against Desecration of Quran Despite Western Opposition

Recognizing Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman’s contributions to higher education and scientific advancements, GC University unveiled a state-of-the-art laboratory named after him – the Prof Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Central Laboratory of Life Sciences.

In his speech, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman drew attention to the achievements of technologically advanced nations like Singapore and discussed remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence. He also touched upon China’s progress in quantum computing, providing insightful examples of scientific research. These examples included using paper as a bulletproof material and transforming stone into paper, as well as innovations in e-textiles, enabling multiple designs from a single trace.