IT Ministry to Launch Beep Pakistan App Next Week

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) has decided to launch the “Beep Pakistan” application in federal government offices.

Sources in MoITT told ProPakistani that the ministry has prepared the application and the test launch of the “Beep Pakistan” app next week.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Aminul Haque will likely launch the test of the application.

The “Beep Pakistan” app has been prepared by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) for international communication of government employees.

According to MoITT officials, testing of this application has been completed recently and no bugs have been found during the process. Now the ministry wants to go through a large-scale testing process by pre-launching it in government departments.

The Ministry of IT officials say that the employees of all 41 federal departments and ministries will be transferred to this application for international communication. Various features including audio-video calling and document sharing and video conferencing have been introduced in this application.

Officials of the IT Ministry say that initially this application will be launched on a private cloud. National Telecommunication Corporation will complete its hosting in 3 months. Initially, 500,000 users will be able to use Beep Pakistan.

According to the MoITT officials, this platform will be an alternative to Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media applications, and using this platform will keep government data safe.

The software has been cleared by the National Telecom & Information Security Board, this application is safe from outside interference and cyber-attacks.