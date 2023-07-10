Pakistan Manufactured 4.88 Million Mobile Phones in First 5 Months of 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 10, 2023 | 7:37 pm

Local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 4.88 million mobile handsets during the first five months (January-May) of 2023 compared to 0.41 million imported commercially.

The official data shows that local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 1.44 million mobile handsets during May 2023 compared to 0.11 million imported commercially.

The locally manufactured/ assembled 4.88 million mobile phones handsets included 4 million 2G and 0.88 million smartphones.

The country imported mobile phones worth $516.488 million during the first eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, registering a negative growth of 73.46 percent when compared to $1.946 billion during the same period of last year.

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports increased by 308 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in May 2023 and stood at $43.201 million compared to imports of $10.587 million in April 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Mobile phone imports registered 68.52 percent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2023 when compared to $137.212 million in May 2022.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $860.441 million during July-May 2023 and registered 66.87 percent negative growth compared to $2.597 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

