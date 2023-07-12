Mohammad Haris Eager to Outperform India and Others in Emerging Asia Cup

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Haris, has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s chances of outperforming India and other participating teams in the Emerging Asia Cup.

Haris, who will lead the Shaheens in the event, believes that the presence of players with international experience in the squad will give Pakistan an edge over their rivals.

With a total of eight international players included in the squad, the Pakistan Shaheens are well-equipped to tackle the challenges that lie ahead in the Emerging Asia Cup.

Haris emphasized the intention of the national team to capitalize on their wealth of experience in the tournament against all opponents and defend their title.

Responding to questions about the different playing conditions, Haris said, “Most of our players are familiar with the conditions here, so adjusting to them won’t be a major issue.”

With his past experience in leading teams at the first-class and under-19 levels, Haris feels well-prepared to take on the role of captain and guide his team to success.

The Pakistan Shaheens find themselves placed in Group A for the tournament, alongside India A, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. They face a tough challenge in their bid to retain the title.

The Pakistan Shaheens are set to commence their campaign in the Emerging Asia Cup with a match against Nepal on July 14.