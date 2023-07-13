Manchester Originals Pick Usama Mir for The Hundred

Usama Mir has been signed by the Manchester Originals for the upcoming third edition of The Hundred, a 100-ball cricket tournament.

The ICA announced on its Twitter handle, stating, “The in-form Usama Mir will now showcase his all-round skills for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred.”

🚨 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨 He picked 19 wickets at an average of 16 in the Vitality Blast 2023, and also scored 132 runs averaging 44 🔥 The in-form @iamusamamir will be showing more of his all-round skills, in @thehundred 💯 now for Manchester Originals. #DealICA #TeamICA… pic.twitter.com/TERIIOPxVk — ICA (@ICAssociation) July 13, 2023

All eight teams in The Hundred have confirmed their squads, which include the men’s Vitality Wildcard selections and the final signings for the women’s competition.

Earlier this year, Worcestershire Rapids signed Usama Mir, one of the standout players for the opening three matches of the 2023 Vitality Blast in England.

The 27-year-old cricketer impressed with both bat and ball during those matches, filling in for New Zealand all-rounder, Mitchell Santner, who was on IPL duty.

The Rapids re-signed Mir as an overseas player, taking the slot previously held by Michael Bracewell, who was sidelined for six to eight months due to an Achilles injury.

The right-arm spinner continued to impress, taking a total of 19 wickets at an average of 16 in the Vitality Blast 2023, in addition to scoring 132 runs with an average of 44.

It is worth mentioning that Welsh Fire has selected Shaheen Shah Afridi in the £100,000 category to strengthen their bowling unit after a disappointing season last year.