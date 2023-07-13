Zong 4G’s Iran Roaming Bundle Makes It Easier for Pilgrims to Stay Connected During Ziyarat

Zong 4G, the leading network provider in Pakistan, has launched the most economical international roaming bundle for pilgrims traveling to Iran.

Recognizing the importance of staying connected, Zong 4G is committed to delivering unparalleled convenience and affordable solutions that cater to the diverse needs of travelers.

Whether customers are traveling to Iran for Ziyaraat during the sacred month of Muharram or for business, Zong 4G’s affordable bundles will ensure that they are connected with their loved ones back at home.

The offer provides an exclusive calling bundle, enabling travelers to remain in touch. By paying just PKR 1000 plus tax, prepaid customers can enjoy 60 minutes of uninterrupted calls for 30 days.

For those who have a longer stay in Iran, Zong 4G also offers 200 minutes of talk time for PKR 3000 plus tax, with a validity of 60 days.

Subscribers can avail of the bundles by dialing *4225# from their mobile phones or by visiting the Zong online shop or through the My Zong App.

The official spokesperson of Zong 4G shared his thoughts on the promotion, “Zong 4G has always timely recognized the needs of its customers and created solutions accordingly.

This offer enables users to perform Ziyaraat while staying connected with their loved ones back at home without worry.”

The bundle is Zong 4G’s dedication to enhancing the overall travel experience in its relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centric services.

As a frontrunner in revolutionizing travel connectivity, the company is cognizant of the importance of providing reliable and affordable means for customers to stay connected while they travel.