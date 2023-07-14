Electricity Price to Hit Almost Rs. 50 Per Unit as NEPRA Finalizes New Hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided in principle to raise the base tariff of electricity by Rs. 4.96 per unit, a move aimed at completing yet another condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It is expected that the power regulator will officially announce the decision later today. The decision has been taken under conditions set by the IMF, however, whether the increase would be in one go or in staggered manner is still being discussed by NEPRA.

After the decision the national average base tariff will go up to Rs. 30 per unit, from the current national average base tariff of Rs. 24.82 per unit.

However, after the application of GST and other taxes to the new base tariff, the per unit cost will reach almost Rs. 50 per unit. The price hike will likely be announced through a notification.