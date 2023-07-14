Fly Jinnah Launches Another Domestic Route With 5 Weekly Flights

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost airline, today announced the launch of a new route between Quetta and Islamabad starting July 23, 2023, connecting both cities with five weekly flights.

The new route will offer Fly Jinnah’s customers a new option to travel between both cities while benefiting from the carrier’s affordable and value-driven travel deals allowing more passengers to travel more conveniently.

Schedule to Islamabad, effective July 23, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 9P 857 Quetta 09:25 Islamabad 10:45 Airbus 320 Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun 9P 858 Islamabad 11:25 Quetta 12:45 Airbus 320 Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun

Fly Jinnah remains committed to providing reliable and comfortable travel at competitive prices while prioritizing passenger experience by offering quality service, efficient operations, and more connectivity. At present, Fly Jinnah connects five major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The carrier currently operates a fleet of three modern Airbus A320 aircraft. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. On top of that, passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals from the onboard “SkyCafe” menu at affordable prices.