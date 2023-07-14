Gohar Group of Companies Collaborates with Hilton Garden Inn to Develop Gohar Gateway in Hyderabad

Gohar Group has announced the signing of an agreement with the Hilton Garden Inn to unveil the first-ever international chain of hotels in Hyderabad, Sindh.

The ceremony was held at the head office of the Gohar Group of Companies, also marking the debut of Pakistan’s leading real estate developer in the industry of hotels and hospitality.

Set to open in 2027, Hilton Garden Inn is a 141-guest room international hotel comprised of 137 King, Twin and Accessible rooms, as well as four Family Suites and Conference Rooms. The hotel will also feature a fitness center and outdoor pool, a lobby café and juice bar, an all-day dining restaurant and a rooftop café.

The hotel will be a part of the Gohar Gateway, a mixed-use development accommodating, alongside the Hilton Garden Inn, various 1, 2 & 3-Bedroom luxury apartments, retail outlets, an entertainment hub and an upscale membership club all at one destination.

Located alongside Hyderabad Bypass, the Gohar Gateway boasts an ultra-modern landscaped podium that gives a touch of class to the rich culture of Hyderabad city.

Planned as a mixed-use development, the mega real estate project brings a unique blend of urban infrastructural amenities and sumptuous lifestyle luxuries to optimize the best value of an investment in the emerging metropolitan.

With all top-notch leisure facilities inside, including an open-air pool deck, roof-top garden and restaurants, Gohar Gateway enacts a spectacular lifestyle experience and ensures urban-resort-quality surroundings where guests, members, and residents can reside, relax, and recharge.

While signing the agreement, the Chairman of the Gohar Group Muhammad Hanif Gohar, briefed that over the years Gohar Group has successfully maintained its repute as an eminent real estate development firm in Pakistan through its commitment to reliability, innovation and perfection.

“Gohar Gateway promises a life of spectacular subsistence along with a host of hospitality resources as well as lifestyle luxuries only to uplift our bar of perfection a bit higher”.

He added, “Hyderabad is currently enjoying a period of growth, as the historical city now offers many attractive options for both tourists and business travelers alike. We are delighted to partner with the Hilton and look forward to welcoming guests at the Hilton Garden Inn with its world-class service and amenities.”

Carlos Khneisser, the vice president of development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We are delighted to announce the debut of Hilton Garden Inn in Pakistan’s bustling city of Hyderabad.

Located in the city’s up-and-coming North district, the property will offer business and leisure travelers contemporary accommodation options as they explore the exciting range of opportunities that the Gohar Gateway development and surrounding areas have to offer.

With eight hotels in Hilton’s pipeline across Pakistan, we are looking forward to expanding our presence in this rapidly developing market”.

CEO Gohar Group of Companies, Muhammad Younus Khan, Said, “Gohar Gateway is a phenomenal mixed-use development, and with the Hilton Garden Inn, the entire establishment would articulate a new paradigm of lifestyle in the emerging Metropolitan”.

Premium real estate marketing Firm, harjaga is the exclusive marketing partner of Gohar Gateway. The firm is offering amazing pre-launch discounts of up to 10% on the booking of residential and commercial units in Gohar Gateway.