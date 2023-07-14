ICC Decides to Reduce the Number of Overseas Players in New Franchise T20 Leagues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved its new regulation that limits the number of overseas players in T20 leagues around the world.

According to the rule, each cricketing league will be allowed a maximum of four overseas players, and as many as seven local players, including Associate players.

The decision was made after votes by chief executives of cricket, aiming to balance the promotion of local talent with the attraction of international stars.

Existing tournaments like MLC, ILT20, and GLT20 will eventually need to comply with the new limits, which currently allow more than four overseas players.

Leagues will also be required to pay a 10 percent release fee to the home boards of players. The timeframe for implementation will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Initially, the proposal faced opposition from BCCI, NZC, BCB, and SLC, while PCB, CWI, CA, CI, and ECB supported the new regulation to save local talented players.

This regulation signifies a significant step towards maintaining a balance between local and international talent in T20 leagues, fostering the growth of cricket globally.

ILT20 allows nine overseas players, MLC permits six, and GLT20 permits five overseas players from Full Member countries, with a minimum of three local players.