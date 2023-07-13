Crucial Details of Venues for Asia Cup 2023 Revealed

The ACC, along with the hosts, has decided to distribute Asia Cup matches between two venues in Sri Lanka, suggesting Palikele and Dambulla as the host cities.

The hybrid model of the Asia Cup is set to captivate cricket fans as the officials have finalized the venue details for the tournament. After fruitful discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sri Lanka Cricket Board, and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), an agreement has been reached to host the matches in two cities in Sri Lanka.

Recognizing the challenges of hosting nine consecutive One Day matches in a single venue, it was deemed impractical to concentrate all the games in one location. As a result, it was decided to distribute the matches between two cities in Sri Lanka. Reliable sources indicate that Palikele and Dambulla have been selected as the host cities for the prestigious Asia Cup.

Sources suggest that a highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India may take place in Palikele, adding to the excitement of the tournament. The Pakistani team will kickstart their campaign against Nepal in Lahore on August 31st before heading to Sri Lanka the following day.

In Pakistan, either Karachi or Pindi is expected to be chosen as the second venue. This unique approach of hosting the Asia Cup in two different countries is expected to bring a dynamic and diverse element to the tournament, ensuring a thrilling experience for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Fans eagerly await the official announcement of the tournament schedule, promising a series of exciting matches against the beautiful backdrop of Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated event.