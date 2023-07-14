Misbah-Ul-Haq Responds to Rumors of Becoming Part of New PCB Regime

Former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, has responded to recent rumors of his comeback to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the head coach of the national team.

Speaking to the media, Misbah stated that he has not received any contact from any official of the PCB regarding any role, following a major shift in the management.

“When they will contact me, then I will see. I already have a lot of prior commitments, whether it is with leagues or with television channels,” Misbah said.

The former cricketer added that taking any role in the PCB will not be an easy decision for him, as it remains unclear what responsibility the cricket board will offer him.

Earlier this week, Abdul Razzaq stated that Misbah-ul-Haq could make a comeback as the head coach of the team, following changes in the Management Committee.

In an interview, the former all-rounder remarked that the newly appointed management would not rush into altering the coaching setup, but they would do so sooner or later.

It is worth mentioning that Misbah-ul-Haq previously served as the head coach and Chief Selector for the national team but resigned as chief selector after one year.

During his tenure as head coach, the national team achieved victory in the Test series, marking their first Test series win against South Africa since 2003.