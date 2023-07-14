Pakistan Set to Promote Cricket in Iran

Iran has reached out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for assistance in boosting the popularity and promotion of the sport of cricket within its borders.

Cricket Iran (CI) Chairman, Hussain Ali Suleiman, recently held a meeting with Zaka Ashraf to discuss ways of promoting the sport and nurturing talented players.

During the meeting, Hussain Ali Suleiman extended his congratulations to Zaka Ashraf on his appointment as the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

The primary agenda of the meeting revolved around an earnest request from Iran for the support of Pakistan in developing the sport of cricket in the country.

Hussain Ali Suleiman emphasized that Iran aspires to leverage the expertise and experience of Pakistan to bolster cricketing activities and enhance the skills of their players.

Recognizing the importance of fostering friendly ties and cooperation among cricket-playing nations, he expressed optimism that Pakistan would extend a helping hand.

The cricket board Chairman, in response, assured Hussain Ali Suleiman of full cooperation and commitment from the neighboring country to promoting cricket in Iran.

Zaka Ashraf reiterated the willingness of Pakistan to provide the necessary support for the growth of the sport and the development of young talented players.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zaka Ashraf recently attended the ICC meeting where he also met with the other board members including Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary.