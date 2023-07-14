Peshawar BRT Operator Threatens to Shutdown Over Non-Payment of Dues

The private company responsible for running Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has, once again, threatened service shutdown over the non-payment of dues.

According to a media report, the company wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Communications, highlighting the issue.

Despite all the complaints, the company operating the BRT buses has not been paid. In a letter to the transport secretary, it was said that the company had asked for the release of Rs. 603 million in due amount. But, so far, the dues for May and June have not been paid.

The letter further said that the delayed release of funds every month is in violation of the contract. The company doesn’t even have the money to pay salaries to employees, or to even refuel the fleet of BRT buses.

The letter warned that the funds should be released within 10 days. If the dues are not received by the provided ultimatum, the company will shut down the service.

This is the second time the company has threatened the shutdown within the current government’s tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.