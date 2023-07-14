Woman Raped at Gunpoint in Islamabad’s Famous Hiking Trail

A woman from Sheikhupura has approached the Islamabad police to report a distressing incident of sexual assault that occurred at gunpoint on Trail 3 in the capital city.

According to the victim, she was enticed to travel to Islamabad under the pretense of a job opportunity by an individual named Noman.

Their initial contact was established through phone conversations, during which Noman convinced her to hand over Rs50,000 in order to secure employment. Out of this amount, Rs20,000 were meant to be paid upon successfully landing the job.

Upon her arrival in Islamabad, the woman was informed that a meeting would be arranged at her prospective workplace for introduction and orientation purposes.

Allegedly, Noman arrived at the Tench bus stop in Rawalpindi on a motorcycle to pick her up.

Instead of taking her to an office, he drove her to hiking trail-3 in the Margalla Hills, where the traumatic incident unfolded.

There, at gunpoint, Noman subjected her to sexual assault while threatening her with dire consequences if she made any noise or resisted. After committing the crime, he returned her to the same bus stop in Rawalpindi and fled the scene.

The victim registered a complaint at the Kohsar Police Station, prompting the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the matter. In addition, the woman has requested a medical examination to substantiate her allegations.