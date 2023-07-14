Price of Gold in Pakistan Rises by Over Rs. 10,000 Per Tola in Two Days

The price of gold in Pakistan increased significantly for the second consecutive day on Friday taking the gains for the last two days to over Rs. 10,000 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) soared by Rs. 6,500 per tola to Rs. 214,500 while the price of 10 grams jumped by Rs. 5,574 to close at Rs. 183,900.

The price of the precious metal increased by Rs. 800 per tola on Monday before falling by Rs. 5,000 per tola in the next two days. The price of gold had risen by Rs. 4,000 per tola yesterday. Today’s increase means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has increased by Rs. 6,300 per tola during the current week while the increase in the last two days stands at Rs. 10,500 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,956.29 per ounce by 1301 GMT, while the US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,960.60.