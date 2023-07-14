Punjab Announces Class 9 and 10 Annual Exams Result Schedule

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) has finalized the result declaration dates for the annual matriculation exams.

According to the details, the result for class 10th will be announced on 31 July. It is worth mentioning here that the class 10th exams across Punjab started on 1 April and ended on 17 April.

On the other hand, the result for class 9th will be announced on 22 August. To recall, the class 9th exams across the province started on 18 April and ended on 19 May.

Meanwhile, schools are currently observing summer break all over the province.

ALSO READ Young Boys Account for Nearly 70% of Child Abuse Cases in Punjab

School Education Department (SED) finalized the summer holidays on 24 May. The holidays started on 6 June and will end on 20 August. The academic process will resume on 21 August.