Kuwait is the “Worst Country” for Expats

Kuwait has been declared the “worst country for expats.” Out of 53 destinations, Kuwait emerged as the least desirable place for expats to live and work, according to the latest report by InterNations’ 2023 Expat Insider.

The report looks at different aspects like quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, and expat essentials. However, Kuwait’s performance in the Expat Insider ranking matches its long-standing trend of disappointing results.

Malte Zeeck, the founder of InterNations, expressed deep concern about Kuwait’s persistently poor ranking. He noted that Kuwait has consistently been among the worst-rated countries for the past decade, taking last place in 2022 and 2023.

The report reveals that Kuwait ranks at the bottom globally regarding quality of life. Expats, in particular, expressed dissatisfaction with their limited leisure options. Moreover, almost half of the expats surveyed felt unable to freely express themselves and share their opinions, which is more than triple the global average.

Kuwait’s healthcare system needs to improve in terms of availability, affordability, and quality. The report also highlights low rankings in categories such as local friendliness, finding friends, culture, and welcome, all of which contribute to Kuwait’s position at the bottom of the ease of settling-in index.

When it comes to working abroad, Kuwait ranks 48th, with many expats expressing discontent with their salaries and the inflexible local work culture.

In terms of expat essentials and personal finance, Kuwait also performs poorly. Only 34 percent of expats reported being satisfied with the overall cost of living.

However, there are a few positive aspects to note, such as expats finding it relatively easy to secure housing and adapt to daily life without needing to speak the local language.

Overall, the report paints a grim picture, with just 43 percent of expats in Kuwait expressing happiness with their lives. This is significantly lower than the global average of 72 percent. The collective dissatisfaction across various factors solidifies Kuwait’s position as the worst country for expats.