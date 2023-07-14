Quetta Traffic Police to Get New Uniform and Modernized System

Balochistan Police has decided to update the uniforms of Quetta Traffic Police officers. The upgrade will include new equipment in order to improve the traffic management system and overall performance of the department.

SSP Traffic Police Quetta, Behram Khan Mandokhel, told the media that the traffic management system has been integrated with the Internet banking system to allow commuters to pay penalties on the spot rather than standing in queues at banks.

The traffic officer’s equipment will be based on the latest technology. They will carry a device that will allow fines to be deposited on the spot via debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, and other methods, Mondokhel added.

He stated that a description of the construction of traffic police offices based on the mega center model has been forwarded to higher authorities.

Mandokhel added that the new technology and upgradation will allow the department to ensure law and order, and facilitate the public in an efficient manner.