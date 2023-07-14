From Police Station to Play Station: Dubai is Giving “Unique” Penalties to Prisoners

Dubai Police recently hosted an e-football tournament in order to promote positivity and sportsmanship among prisoners.

According to the details, a total of 161 prisoners took part in the FIFA gaming event, which was organized in collaboration with vSlash Esports, a UAE-based gaming events organizer.

The tournament is part of the “Positive Spirit” initiative by Dubai Police, which places great importance on organizing sporting activities for prisoners to positively impact their mental and physical well-being.

By engaging prisoners in various programs, events, and activities, Dubai Police wants intends to create a healthy and supportive environment that promotes social, sporting, and cultural development.

According to Brigadier Salah Jumaa Bu Asaibah, Deputy Director-General at the Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, the e-sports tournament is just one of many efforts by Dubai Police to train and involve inmates in constructive activities.

Moreover, Fatima Buhajeer, the General Coordinator of the Positive Spirit initiative, underlined how this effort supports positivity, tolerance, and coexistence while supporting different segments of society, including inmates at punitive and correctional centers.