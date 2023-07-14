Roshan Digital Account Inflows Cross $6.3 Billion in June

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at a total of $6.35 billion by the end of June 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the central bank data, till the end of June, funds of $1.452 billion have been repatriated with funds of $3.77 billion utilized locally. The total repatriated and utilized amount stands at $5.229 billion with net repatriable liability at $1.121 billion.

In June, funds received stood at $127 million, while funds of $24 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $115 million. The net repatriable liability in June stood at $12 million.

According to the official numbers, 585,885 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.9 percent increase on a monthly basis.

From September 2020 to June 2023, total net investments made through RDA stood at $716 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $321 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $377 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $18 million. The Balances in Accounts was recorded at $385 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $20 million.