Gujranwala Motorway Link Project to be Completed in 90 Days

Construction work has begun on the Gujranwala Motorway Link, a Rs. 11 billion project that will connect the city with the motorway. The project is claimed to be completed in 90 days and will provide much-needed travel convenience to the city’s 600,000 residents.

It involves the construction of a 58.1-kilometer-long stretch of road, including two flyovers, connecting Gujranwala with an interchange near Mooramanabad. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala, Fayyaz Aslam, has declared that the motorway will not be closed during construction and that the project will be completed in the fastest possible time.

It is being hailed as a major development for Gujranwala, which is currently not connected to the motorway. The new link will provide residents with faster and more convenient access to other parts of the country and will boost economic activity in the region.

The project is being funded by the Punjab government and is being executed by the National Highways and Motorways Authority (NHA). The NHA has said that the road will be built on the highest standards and it will provide a safe and reliable link between Gujranwala and the motorway.