Zindigi Prize’s Roaring Success at Islamabad Regionals: TapitCard Crowned Winner

Zindigi Prize, a transformative social entrepreneurship competition, successfully concluded another regional event in Islamabad at HITEC University. TapitCard from Air University emerged as the winner, with Digilawyer from UET Lahore securing the runner-up position and Sonder Works from Bahria University Islamabad as the second runner-up.

Led by Zindigi and powered by JS Bank, the event showcased innovative ideas from young entrepreneurs, leaving a lasting impact on the entrepreneurial landscape. Over the course of three days, participants thoroughly enjoyed inspiring talks, enriching workshops, and a Speed Dating session with industry experts. 94 startups presented their ideas, culminating in the Zindigi Academia Innovation Summit.

Zindigi Prize has garnered immense appreciation following its successful regional events in Lahore and Islamabad, setting high expectations for its upcoming regional, followed by national finals. The platform’s ability to showcase innovative ideas and empower young entrepreneurs has created anticipation for forthcoming events, fueling excitement for the future of social entrepreneurship in Pakistan.