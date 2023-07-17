43 Illegal Loan Apps Blocked as Govt Intensifies Crackdown

In a major move, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has initiated a crackdown against illegal loan apps operating in the country, with 43 apps in the category blocked with immediate effect.

In a statement, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that 43 apps have been blocked under the immediate implementation of the instructions issued by the ministry. Moreover, he said that the ministry had directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retd) to take immediate action in this regard.

ALSO READ Govt to Restart Process to Appoint PTA Member Technical

The minister said that an awareness campaign should also be started so that people do not become victim of such fraud. People should also file complaints with the PTA, FIA Cybercrime, and local police, the statement added.

According to MoITT, the IT minister has also made contact with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with directions to take action against such elements instead of waiting for complaints.