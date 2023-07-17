6 Foreign Climbers Scale Gasherbrum II

Six climbers from two foreign teams successfully summited Gasherbrum II on Sunday, joining the nine climbers who conquered the peak within 24 hours.

Among the climbers were Marco Catanzaro, Altansukh Tserendorj, Dawa Nurbu Sherpa, and Mingma Nurbu Sherpa from the Seven Summit Trek team.

Chris Warner from the United States and Chhiring Sherpa from Nepal, of the 8k expedition, also reached the summit and are now returning to the base camp.

On Saturday, Kristin Harila from Norway and Tenjen Sherpa and Mingtemba Sherpa from Nepal successfully summited the 13th-highest peak in the world.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for over 250 foreign climbers to tackle K2, which is 8,611 meters high, the second-highest mountain in the world.

Acclimatization rotations are ongoing on K2, with ropes being attached to Camp 3, while Sherpas are restocking Camps 2 and 3 with supplies for the summit push.

In a separate mission, renowned Pakistani climber, Sajid Ali Sadpara, accompanied by a team from Seven Summit Treks, has initiated a clean-up campaign on K2.

The endeavor involves removing fixed ropes and eliminating hundreds of pounds of frozen waste, including climbing gear, tents, tin packs, human waste, and plastic debris.

The K2 Clean Up Campaign, running from June to August, seeks to address the negative impact of expeditions on the local community and fragile ecosystem.