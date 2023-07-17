[email protected]’s managing committee has appointed one of the high-profile IT professionals in Pakistan, Nadeem Malik as the Secretary General of the association.

He will head the overall operations of [email protected]’s secretariat and a team of professionals, and strengthen the engagement with the government, members of the associations, and foreign and local stakeholders of the IT industry on behalf of the elected IT leadership of the [email protected]

He is the 4th Secretary General of the IT body. Previously, Hira Zainab and Shahreyar Hydri served the office for less than two years, however, Jehan Ara played an exceptional role and spent two decades as the President of this body, equivalent to the secretary general.

The career of the incumbent secretary general spans over 35 years in reputed organizations both in Pakistan and USA as an executive in management, strategic development, transformational policies, sales leadership, and business development.

He is passionate and an agile enthusiast who strives to deliver value. He has been recognized for his leadership qualities and for his capacity to deliver results.

Nadeem recently retired from Oracle, where he served as the Director of Enterprise Business. He is also a member of the Prime Minister Taskforce on IT & Telecom.

He has served as the Country Manager of Cloud BU, IBM, and Microsoft Pakistan, leading the digital transformation through an inclusive and growth mindset. He has also served as the Vice President of Huawei Technologies and led various national-level organizations such as NESPAK, PE Associates Inc, iWAYS, and InfoTech.