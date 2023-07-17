NASA Praises Pakistani 13-Year-Old’s Anti-Sleep Glasses

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has acknowledged the remarkable accomplishments of 13-year-old Bisma Salangi, a student at Karachi’s Evergreen Secondary School.

She has created anti-sleep glasses, designed to prevent drivers from falling asleep while behind the wheel. The purpose of this invention is to reduce accidents and enhance road safety.

Salangi’s inventive work has captured NASA’s attention, leading to an invitation for her to participate in their camp. This opportunity will allow her to further refine her skills and develop more devices. In an interview, Salangi emphasized the potential of Pakistanis and the significance of determination in achieving extraordinary feats.

Fatigue poses a significant risk to drivers and other road users, not only in Pakistan but also globally. The World Health Organization states that fatigue-related accidents are a major contributing factor to road traffic incidents worldwide.

Drowsy drivers experience diminished alertness, brief moments of microsleep, impaired decision-making, and an increased inclination to veer off their lane. It is crucial to raise awareness about the perils of drowsy driving, recognize signs of fatigue, prioritize sufficient rest, and promote alternative transportation options.