Islamabad Mobilizes Machinery and Vehicles for Rural Cleanliness

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor Ul Amin Mengal, has announced the arrival of machinery and vehicles dedicated to the cleanliness of rural areas in Islamabad. In a tweet posted to his official Twitter page, Chairman Mengal expressed his optimism for a cleaner and greener capital city in the coming days.

The machinery and vehicles for cleanliness of rural areas arrive. In next few days a proper mechanism will be in place to ensure a cleaner and greener Islamabad. IA. pic.twitter.com/G4CAGXoLRO — Noor Ul Amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) July 16, 2023

Adequate waste management and maintaining a clean environment are crucial in promoting a healthy and sustainable community. The authorities are taking proactive measures to address cleanliness concerns and create a positive impact on the overall well-being of the residents with these vehicles.

In response to Chairman Mengal’s tweet, individuals have actively engaged in the conversation. The public’s response demonstrates their enthusiasm and support for the initiative, highlighting the collective desire for a cleaner and greener environment.