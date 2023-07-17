Islamabad Mobilizes Machinery and Vehicles for Rural Cleanliness

By Asma Sajid | Published Jul 17, 2023 | 11:00 am

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor Ul Amin Mengal, has announced the arrival of machinery and vehicles dedicated to the cleanliness of rural areas in Islamabad. In a tweet posted to his official Twitter page, Chairman Mengal expressed his optimism for a cleaner and greener capital city in the coming days.

Adequate waste management and maintaining a clean environment are crucial in promoting a healthy and sustainable community. The authorities are taking proactive measures to address cleanliness concerns and create a positive impact on the overall well-being of the residents with these vehicles.

ALSO READ

In response to Chairman Mengal’s tweet, individuals have actively engaged in the conversation. The public’s response demonstrates their enthusiasm and support for the initiative, highlighting the collective desire for a cleaner and greener environment. 

lens

Arshad Sharif’s Daughter Aleeza Continues His Legacy as TV Reporter
Read more in lens

proproperty

Islamabad to Get Automated System for Property Transfers
Read more in proproperty
close
>