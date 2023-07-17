Punjab Launches Action Against Illegal Construction in Murree

In a significant development, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has granted approval for decisive measures against buildings in Murree that have been built in violation of approved building bylaws.

During a meeting held at the commissioner’s office, which was chaired by the chief secretary and attended by several officials including Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, PHA DG Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Murree ADCR Qasim Ijaz, and AC Kamran Hussain, the decision was made.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema provided a comprehensive briefing during the meeting. The chief secretary underscored the importance of conducting an audit of commercial buildings in Murree to identify and rectify any breaches of approved building plans.

In a bid to combat unlawful constructions, the authorities have planned to intensify their crackdown, focusing primarily on commercial structures that lack proper parking facilities. Additionally, efforts will be made to complete essential road repairs and ensure that all buildings along roadsides are painted, as part of a holistic renovation strategy to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Murree.

Funding will be allocated for these initiatives, with special emphasis placed on expanding the monsoon plantation campaign to adorn Murree with an array of vibrant flowers and plants.

Furthermore, the chief secretary highlighted the pressing need for improved cleanliness practices, particularly in tourist areas, ensuring the establishment of an efficient garbage removal and disposal system.

The commissioner expressed his assurance that all relevant institutions are diligently working to restore Murree’s natural beauty. The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has taken special measures to encourage the growth of flowers along roadsides during the monsoon season.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema reiterated their zero-tolerance policy towards illegal constructions in Murree. He also emphasized the implementation of a regular traffic control system and the adoption of essential measures to address parking issues during peak hours.