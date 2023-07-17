Punjab Approves 5 New Textbooks for Class 11 and 12

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has decided to change five intermediate textbooks, reconciling them with the highest international standards.

According to details, a recent PBCC meeting directed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) to introduce new books for Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science.

In an official notification, PBCC directed the PCTB to commence prompt actions for the following: (i) adopting specific international standard books, (ii) negotiating copyrights/royalty agreements, and (iii) initiating the printing process to ensure timely availability of these books for our students.

It is important to note that the BISEs of Punjab have already adopted an internationally recognized Biology textbook titled “An Inquiry into Biological Life” for Intermediate students.

In a separate development, the PBCC finalized the result declaration dates for the annual matriculation exams.

The result for class 10th will be announced on 31 July. Meanwhile, the result for class 9th will be announced on 22 August.