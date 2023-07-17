Three Arab Nations in the Top Ten Countries for Most Expensive Imported Beer

A recent study by the International Beverage Association (IBA) has revealed that three Arab countries, which include Oman, UAE, and Jordan hold the top three spots for the most expensive imported beers around the globe.

A bottle of imported beer, with a volume of 0.33 liters, costs $8.83 in Oman, which secured the top spot on the list. This surpasses the average movie ticket price in many countries, making the cost of imported beer significantly higher than global standards.

Price of imported 0.33l beer: 1. Oman 🇴🇲: $8.83

2. UAE 🇦🇪: $6.68

3. Jordan 🇯🇴: $6.37

4. Singapore 🇸🇬: $5.17

5. Australia 🇦🇺: $4.90

6. Norway 🇳🇴: $4.17

7. New Zealand 🇳🇿: $3.81

8. Finland 🇫🇮: $3.65

9. Ireland 🇮🇪: $3.60

10. USA 🇺🇸: $3.40

13. Indonesia 🇮🇩: $3.20

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) follows closely behind, claiming the second spot with an average price of $6.68 per 0.33-liter bottle of imported beer.

Jordan rounds out the top three, where beer drinkers must spend $6.37 for the same volume. Various factors contribute to the steep prices of imported beers in these countries. Import duties, taxes, shipping expenses, and a high overall cost of living push the prices upward.

While Singapore, Australia, and the United States (US) have also featured in the top 10 countries with the most expensive imported beers, their prices range between $5.17 and $3.40 for a 0.33-liter bottle, making them seem relatively affordable.

The table below shows the top 10 countries with the most expensive imported beers: