Foreign Direct Investment Plummets 25% to $1.45 Billion in FY23

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 18, 2023 | 3:56 pm

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has shrunk by 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) amid persistent economic uncertainty.

Pakistan pulled in $1.456 billion during July-June 2023, $480 million lower compared to $1.936 billion in FY22, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, FDI is down 58 percent YoY to $114 million in June 2023 against $271 million in June 2022.

ALSO READ

FDI inflows witnessed a 21 percent decline to $2.13 billion, while outflows were also down by 11 percent to $676 million.

China emerged as the single largest investor by country, with $432 million poured into Pakistan in FY23. According to SBP data, Japan came in second with $183 million, followed by the UAE with $180 million and Switzerland $134 million.

Sector-wise data reveals the power sector attracted $623 million. This was followed by the Financial Business sector, which invested $275 million, and the Oil & Gas Exploration sector, which invested $135 million.

The Beverages sector saw a $69 million investment in the 12 months of the fiscal year compared to withdrawals of $18 million last year.

ProPK Staff

lens

Humayun Saeed and Yumna Zaidi Pair Up for Drama Serial Gentleman
Read more in lens

proproperty

Concerns Rise as 91 Illegal Farm Housing Schemes Identified in Lahore
Read more in proproperty
close
>