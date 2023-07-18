Saud Shakeel Sets New Individual Batting Record for Pakistan in Sri Lanka

Middle-order batter, Saud Shakeel has displayed a phenomenal performance in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Shakeel achieved a record-breaking century in the first innings, scoring 197* runs, which included 18 boundaries to help the side reach 440 runs in the first innings.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old batter broke another Test cricket record by setting a new record for highest individual score by a Pakistani batter.

ALSO READ Durban Qalandars Unveil Lahore Qalandars Inspired Kit for Zim Afro T10

Earlier today, when the Karachi-born cricketer reached 197 runs, he surpassed Mohammad Hafeez on the list of highest individual best in Test cricket in Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 196 runs in Sri Lanka during the 2012 series in Colombo, while the legendary cricketer, Younis Khan, had scored 177 runs in the 2014 series.

Batter Runs Venue Year Saud Shakeel 197 Galle 2023 Mohammad Hafeez 196 Colombo 2012 Younis Khan 177 Galle 2014 Younis Khan 171* Pallekele 2015 Fawad Alam 168 Galle 2009

ALSO READ Asian Volleyball Federation Slaps $20,000 Fine on Pakistan for Missing AVC Challenge Cup

It is worth noting that the left-handed batter also now holds the record for most aggregate career runs by a Pakistani after the first 11 innings of the Test career.

Yesterday, he became the fifth player in the history of red-ball cricket to score six half-centuries in the first six matches of his Test career.