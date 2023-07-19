Fans in Awe of Babar Azam’s Spectacular Left-Handed Catch [Video]

Pakistan has taken the driving seat in the ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle, as the batting and bowling units displayed a phenomenal show.

After amassing a substantial lead of 149 runs, the national bowling unit is now showcasing its full range of skills to restrict the opposition on the spin-friendly surface.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam took an absolute blinder of a one-handed catch in the first slip at the start of day four, dismissing middle-order batter Angelo Mathews.

The right-handed batter, who was facing left-arm spinner, Nauman Ali, in the 33rd over of the second innings, lost his wicket thanks to a brilliant catch from the skipper.

Cricket fans have taken to their social media handles to applaud the fantastic catch of the all-format captain at this crucial stage of the first Test match.

Here are some Twitter reactions.

If not with the bat, He will do it in the field. Babar Azam's catching has been nothing short of exceptional in this test match. Brilliant hands at the slips 👏🏻 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Dc5Z6Sl9Zx — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) July 19, 2023

Brilliant catch from Babar Azam and Nouman Ali with the wicket yet again.#PAKvsSL | #SLvsPAK | #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/dmbYMSB34W — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) July 19, 2023

What a catch this was by Captain Babar Azam, he just took a blinder 🥵🔥#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/tKHS1WD4t0 — JIMMRZ (@Jimmrz_) July 19, 2023

Most catches for Pakistan by a non-WK fielder since Babar Azam debut: 123 – BABAR AZAM

76 – Fakhar Zaman

55 – M Hafeez Babar carrying PCT with his batting, fielding, captaincy and sometimes with his bowling.

He is just a complete package.

He is the all-in-one. #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/NO4Ni7Ays3 — 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘇𝗮𝗺'𝘀 𝗘𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗲 (@babars_empire) July 19, 2023

Catch of the Match. An absolute blinder once again by skipper @babarazam258. 👑🔥#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/eazgp1Sxqr — 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫 (@119_Galle) July 19, 2023