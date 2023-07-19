Fans in Awe of Babar Azam’s Spectacular Left-Handed Catch [Video]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 19, 2023 | 1:50 pm

Pakistan has taken the driving seat in the ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle, as the batting and bowling units displayed a phenomenal show.

After amassing a substantial lead of 149 runs, the national bowling unit is now showcasing its full range of skills to restrict the opposition on the spin-friendly surface.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, Babar Azam took an absolute blinder of a one-handed catch in the first slip at the start of day four, dismissing middle-order batter Angelo Mathews.

The right-handed batter, who was facing left-arm spinner, Nauman Ali, in the 33rd over of the second innings, lost his wicket thanks to a brilliant catch from the skipper.

ALSO READ

Cricket fans have taken to their social media handles to applaud the fantastic catch of the all-format captain at this crucial stage of the first Test match.

Here are some Twitter reactions.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Ali Ansari’s Cheesy Love Post on Wifey Saboor’s Instagram Has Us All in Aww
Read more in lens

proproperty

Concerns Arise Over Auction of Old Chancery Building in Washington DC:
Read more in proproperty
close
>