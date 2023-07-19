Fire-Breathing Haris Rauf is Easily the Fastest Bowler in US Major League Cricket

Pakistani cricketers have been displaying exceptional performances in the ongoing inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA.

Right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, who is playing for the San Francisco Unicorns, is breathing fire for his team as he has clocked the fastest deliveries of the edition so far.

In the ongoing edition, the 29-year-old speedster has bowled the fastest ball with a speed of 150.1 and the second-fastest ball with a speed of 149.6 in the first three matches.

Bowler Team Speed Haris Rauf San Francisco Unicorns 150.1 Haris Rauf San Francisco Unicorns 149.6 Anrich Nortje Washington Freedom 149.2 Anrich Nortje Washington Freedom 148.7 Haris Rauf San Francisco Unicorns 148.6

The San Francisco Unicorns have played three matches in the event, winning two of them, and currently stand at the third spot of the points table with a run rate of 0.133.

The Unicorns kicked off their campaign against MI New York, winning the match by 22 runs thanks to Shadab Khan’s 61 runs off 30 balls.

In the second game against the Seattle Orcas, the San Francisco Unicorns suffered a 35-run defeat, with Imad Wasim, who plays for the Orcas, taking two wickets.

Their third game against the Los Angeles Knight Riders saw them win the game by 21 runs, thanks to Shadab Khan, who took two wickets and conceded 24 runs in four overs.